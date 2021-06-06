Man faces second-degree murder charges after Norfolk shooting leaves another man dead

NORFOLK, Va. - A man is now facing second-degree murder charges after a fatal shooting on Friday night.

Police say on June 4, around 12:35 p.m. police responded to the 1500 block of E. Brambleton Avenue for a shooting.

When the officers arrived, they found two men who were both shot. They were both taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for medical treatment.

37-year-old Calvin A. Durham II, of Norfolk, later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

According to the investigation, the second man that was shot, 42-year-old Fareed I. Nelson-Luckett 42, was responsible for the shooting.

Nelson-Luckett has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Currently, Nelson-Luckett is being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries; however, police say he will be transported to the Norfolk City Jail when released.

