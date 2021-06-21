Man faces several charges after barricade situation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A man now faces several charges after a barricade situation took place Saturday.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to a home in the 6900 block of E. Tanners Creek Drive for the report of a violent domestic call.

When police arrived on the scene, they attempted to contact the man inside of the home but was unsuccessful. As a result, members of the Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Operations Team then responded to the location.

After several hours, 34-year-old Nahim B. Anderson was taken into custody. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Detectives have charged Anderson with one count of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of strangulation, four counts of abduction, three counts of child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a felon, and domestic assault.

Anderson is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

