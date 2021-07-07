Man faces several charges after shooting in York County leaves another man injured

YORK COUNTY, Va. - A man is facing several charges after a shooting left one man injured Tuesday evening.

Around 9:32 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 Block of Tam-OShanter Boulevard for a report that two people were shooting at each other.

When deputies arrived, witnesses said that one person had fled in a truck.

Police say a 54-year-old Hampton man had been shot and drove himself away from the area. He was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other person was located by officials in a nearby apartment where he was last known to reside.

21-year-old Elliot Darnell White was arrested and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

White has been charged with 5 felonies and 1 misdemeanor. The felony charges include shooting in a public place causing injury, malicious shooting, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, firearm used in the commission of a felony reckless handling of a firearm misdemeanor charge. He has been charged with a misdemeanor for the destruction of property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or our FB Tip Line 757 890-4999. Please refer to case #2102213.