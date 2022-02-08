Man facing multiple felony charges after driving 102 mph in 55 mph zone, eluding trooper on Eastern Shore

PAINTER, Va. - An Onancock man was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges after fleeing a Virginia State Police trooper in Accomack County Monday morning.

Around 9:13 a.m., a trooper was operating radar on Route 13 when the driver of a Mazda 3 sped through the area at 102 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver of the Mazda, identified as Trevor Jacquan Giddins, tried to elude the Trooper.

State Police say Giddins turned off Route 13 onto Coal Kiln Road and lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Big Pine Road & Coal Kiln Road.

Giddins was then arrested, and authorities obtained felony warrants for eluding, possession with intent to distribute, driving while under the influence of drugs and reckless driving. He was released on a $2500 unsecured bond.

