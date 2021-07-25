Man fatally shot in Chesapeake on Pond Lane; Police search for vehicle of interest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday afternoon.

At 4:40 p.m., officials were called to the 2000 block of Pond Lane for shots fired in the area.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a home who had been shot. The man, 28-year-old Davon Person, of Chesapeake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned Person was shot outside his home and went into his home where he was later found by police.

Police need the public's help in identifying the vehicle of interest, a black Mercedes SUV pictured below.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller's tip leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

