Man fatally shot in Elizabeth City after officials receive report of 5 shots fired

ELIZABETH, N.C. — A man has died following a shooting Tuesday night.

Around 10:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of 5 gunshots in the area of Bunnells Ave and Washington Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found 41-year-old Roderick White suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Sentara Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

