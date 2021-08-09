Man fatally shot in Newport News, police on scene

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Newport News.

According to the Newport News Police Department, at 10:52 p.m. Sunday, dispatch received a call for a shooting in the 13200 block of Ridgeview Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, an adult man, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently on scene, and the incident is still under investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting or the person responsible, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887), or go online at P3tips.com.