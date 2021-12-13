Man fatally shot in parking lot of Hampton business

HAMPTON, Va. -Hampton Police officers are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday.

Around 11:30 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call of shots fired in the first block of Wythe Creek Road. When officers got to the scene they located an adult male victim who had been shot.

Police said he was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

The preliminaryipolice investigation revealed that the victim was located in the parking lot of a business when he was shot. Some of the businesses on that block include barber shops, a seafood market and a convenience store but police did not specify which business was the location for the shooting.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tips via the online form at P3Tips.com.