PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 1:46 a.m., and officers responded to the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found the victim, an adult man, with a fatal gunshot wound.

There is currently no suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information on this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.