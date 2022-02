NORFOLK, Va. - A man was fatally shot in the Ocean View area Sunday evening.

According to police, a call came in around 8:30 p.m. to report a shooting near the intersection of Pretty Lake Avenue and 6th Bay Street.

Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

News 3 is working to learn more details.

If anyone has information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP to submit an anonymous tip.