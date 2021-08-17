Watch
News

Actions

Man fatally shot on Elm Grove Court in Virginia Beach; Police say known suspect is still on the loose

items.[0].image.alt
WTKR
Virginia Beach Police generic.jpeg
Posted at 7:59 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 19:59:14-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man has died after a shooting in the 500 block of Elm Grove Court Tuesday night.

Virginia Beach Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police say the known suspect is at large.

The investigation is still active.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections