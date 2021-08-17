Man fatally shot on Elm Grove Court in Virginia Beach; Police say known suspect is still on the loose

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man has died after a shooting in the 500 block of Elm Grove Court Tuesday night.

Virginia Beach Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police say the known suspect is at large.

The investigation is still active.

There is no further information.

VBPD on scene of a homicide in the 500 block of Elm Grove Court. The adult male victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The known suspect is at large. This investigation is very active, more information to follow as details become available. pic.twitter.com/kv6U5YEmEz — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 17, 2021

