NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Royal Springs Ct early Thursday morning at approximately 1:41 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male inside a residence. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit anonymous tips online at P3Tips.com.