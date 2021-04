NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Moyer Road around 7:24 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found a male inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.