Man found dead on Providence Road in Gloucester County; investigation underway

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Patrol Car
Posted at 8:42 PM, Oct 31, 2022
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Gloucester County said they're investigating a suspicious death on Providence Road.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was found around 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of Providence Road. Police said the man appeared to be 20 years old to 30 years old.

Authorities are asking people to check their personal camera devices for any video that may help the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 804-693-3890 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

