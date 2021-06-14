Man found fatally shot, second man arrested and charged with murder in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday at 6:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Canning Place for a report of an injured person inside a residence. Once on scene they found an adult male dead from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

69-year-old Richard Seevers was taken into custody, he was criminally charged with 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, police said.

Officers added that both men were from the 2000 block of Canning Place.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM.