Watch Now
News

Actions

Man found guilty in 2016 Newport News murder case

Generic: Newport News Police
Posted at 7:53 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 19:53:59-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News jury on Monday found a man guilty in a 2016 murder.

James Curtis Miles has been found guilty of a number of charges including first-degree murder and several weapons and robbery charges.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting on Nov. 25, 2016, on Randolph Road. Crews found 42-year-old Tommy Strayhorn with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died on Nov. 28 that year.

It wasn't until Dec. 21, 2016, that authorities took James Miles into custody.

Miles is the second defendant convicted of murder in the case. He'll be sentenced on Dec. 1. A third co-defendant will be on trial next March.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: Hundreds come out for breast cancer awareness