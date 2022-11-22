Man found guilty in 2016 Newport News murder case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News jury on Monday found a man guilty in a 2016 murder.

James Curtis Miles has been found guilty of a number of charges including first-degree murder and several weapons and robbery charges.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting on Nov. 25, 2016, on Randolph Road. Crews found 42-year-old Tommy Strayhorn with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died on Nov. 28 that year.

It wasn't until Dec. 21, 2016, that authorities took James Miles into custody.

Miles is the second defendant convicted of murder in the case. He'll be sentenced on Dec. 1. A third co-defendant will be on trial next March.