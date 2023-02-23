Man found guilty of shooting, killing 7-year-old in Portsmouth in 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 25-year-old man has been found guilty in the shooting death of a 7-year-old in Portsmouth in Dec. 2020.

Avery Setzer was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Dec. 22, 2022, near Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue. Shortly after the call, 7-year-old Mylani Everette, and a man were reported as walk-ins at a local hospital. Police say they suffered gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. Police said both victims were in separate vehicles when someone in a third car fired several shots at them.

Mylani later died.

Setzer was one of three people charged in the shooting.