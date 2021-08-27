Watch
Man found shot to death on W. 28th Street in Norfolk; police investigating

Posted at 11:49 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 23:49:14-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 400 block of W. 28th Street Thursday night.

The call came in just after 11 p.m.

Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

