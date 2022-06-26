Man found with fatal gunshot wound in backyard of Chesapeake townhome

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man has died following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officials received a call for a report of a shooting around 2:53 p.m., in the 2700 block of Townhouse Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a resident found a man shot in the backyard of their townhome.

He was taken to a local hospital but police say he did not survive.

There is currently no suspect information at this time

