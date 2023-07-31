Man gets 12 years in prison for child sex abuse, VB Commonwealth's Attorney says

WARNING: This article contains an explicit description of child sexual abuse—reader discretion is advised.

A judge sentenced a 38-year-old man Monday for child sex crimes.

Joshua Michael Pascale will serve 12 years in prison on charges related sexually abusing a child under the age of 13, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney for the city of Virginia Beach.

In April 2023, a jury found Pascale guilty of object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and custodial indecent liberties, according to a press release. He was sentenced to 45 years with 33 years suspended.

Pascale sexually abused the child from July 2020 to March 2021, according to the press release. Upon return from deployment, he took the girl to sex stores, bought her inappropriate underwear and sex toys and called her his "little woman."

A family member immediately contacted the police when the child told them about the abuse, according to the press release. In an interview with detectives, Pascale said the child was not lying, that he "did not remember" and that if she said he did it, he did it.