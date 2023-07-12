Man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in vehicle in Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot while in a car in Hampton Tuesday night.

Just after 9:05 p.m., Hampton police said officers were called to the Sentara Careplex for a man who was shot.

Police said they believe the shooting happened while the victim was traveling in the 900 block of West Queen Street. The suspects fired toward the vehicle, striking the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle, police said.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and the motives leading up to the shooting are unclear. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Hampton police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.