Man hospitalized after being shot in vehicle in Norfolk, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on A Avenue Thursday night.

According to police, at around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of A Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim. While in the area, they heard gunshots nearby.

Police then located a man in a vehicle who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police in their investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

