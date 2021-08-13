Watch
Man hospitalized after early morning Norfolk shooting

Posted at 9:03 AM, Aug 13, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the city early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 2800 block of E. Princess Anne Road at around 1:10 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. While in the area, they heard gunshots.

Officers then located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

