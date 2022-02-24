Man hospitalized after hitting Virginia State Police trooper's vehicle, crashing into median during pursuit in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - A 22-year-old Chesapeake man was arrested and taken to the hospital after a Virginia State Police pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the VSP, at 3:22 p.m., a trooper stopped in traffic on I-64 East saw multiple vehicles traveling on the closed shoulder in order to get around the traffic. The trooper stopped three vehicles on the right shoulder, including a vehicle driven by Brandon Keith Jones Jr.

The trooper obtained Jones' information, then proceeded to the next vehicle behind Jones to obtain the driver's information. While he did so, Jones drove away from the scene, striking the trooper's vehicle and another vehicle.

The trooper pursued Jones' vehicle as Jones exited I-64 at Settlers Landing Road and traveled west at a high rate of speed. As he entered the LaSalle Avenue intersection, he struck the curb in the median, causing him to lose control, run off the road to the right and strike a tree and a light pole.

Jones then ran away from the scene towards Pembroke Avenue, the VSP said. He was captured and surrendered without incident at Maplewood Street.

He was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries he received in the crash.

According to police, Jones will be charged with three counts of felony hit-and-run, one felony count of eluding police, improper passing on the right and multiple outstanding warrants out of the cities of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.