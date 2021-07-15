Man hospitalized after Norfolk shooting, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was injured in a Norfolk shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Nicholson Street at about 1:50 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.