Man hospitalized after Norfolk shooting, police searching for suspect

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of Reservoir Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting was determined to have happened in the 1300 block of Campostella Road. It's currently unknown how the victim arrived in the 700 block of Reservoir Avenue.

This incident is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.