Man hospitalized, expected to recover after Portsmouth stabbing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that left a man in the hospital Monday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue around 10:03 p.m.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital for treatment of an injury to his torso. He is expected to recover.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.