Man hospitalized following Norfolk shooting, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the city late Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of Sutton Street at around 9:50 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

The investigation is still ongoing, and there is currently no suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.