Man hospitalized, Virginia State Police asking for witnesses to come forward after interstate shooting in Hampton

Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 19, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - The Virginia State Police is searching for the driver and passengers involved in a shooting on I-664 in Hampton Saturday afternoon.

According to police, at around 12:46 p.m., the Virginia State Police communication center received several calls regarding two vehicles involved in an interstate shooting. The shooting then resulted in both vehicles crashing in the southbound lanes at Powhatan Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that a gray 2011 Hyundai Sonata and a dark blue 2011 Dodge Journey SUV were traveling south on I-664 when a shooting occurred. As the vehicles continued driving, they collided with one another, causing both vehicles to lose control, spin out and strike the jersey walls on both sides of the interstate.

Eyewitnesses said several black males exited the Hyundai and ran away from the scene on foot.

State police asked that any witnesses driving in the area of I-664 near Powhatan Parkway at the time of the incident who may have information about the shooting call police at (757) 424-6800. You can also contact police by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is an ongoing investigation.

