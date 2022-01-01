Watch
News

Actions

Victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Norfolk shooting

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 12:09:44-05

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a male victim severely injured.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 11:20 a.m., and officers responded to the 1200 block of Lead Street.

A male victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no word on the victim's age.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories