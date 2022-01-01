Victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a male victim severely injured.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 11:20 a.m., and officers responded to the 1200 block of Lead Street.

A male victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no word on the victim's age.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.