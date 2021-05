NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 1:35 p.m. Officers responded to the 8500 block of Tidewater Drive, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said one person was detained at the scene, and there is currently no further information.