Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Norfolk shooting, police on scene

Posted at 9:20 PM, Jul 19, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a male victim was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Edward Street at around 8:40 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital; his condition is currently unknown.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

News 3 is working to learn more.

