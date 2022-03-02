Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:40 p.m., and officers responded to the 600 block of E. Liberty Street.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips app.