Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Norfolk shooting, police on scene

Posted at 12:35 PM, Jun 30, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 3100 block of Lyons Avenue at around 11:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Police are still on the scene, and there is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story.

