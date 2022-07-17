Man hospitalized with serious injuries following Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a 25-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police, at around 3:21 a.m. Sunday, the Suffolk 911 center received several calls in reference to shots being fired in the 200 block of North Broad Street. The 911 Center also received a call from someone who said a 25-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victim's injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

When officers arrived in the 200 block of North Broad Street, they found several vehicles and residences damaged by gunfire. Multiple spent shell casings were collected from the scene, police said.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this shooting, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.