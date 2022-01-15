Man hospitalized with severe injuries following domestic-related stabbing in Hampton Target parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a woman allegedly stabbed a man in a domestic-related incident in the parking lot of a Target store early Saturday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the stabbing at around 6:08 a.m.

Officers responded to the Target, located in the 5000 block of Holt Avenue, where they found an adult man suffering from stab wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was stabbed during a domestic-related argument in the parking lot.

Police say the female suspect is in custody and charges against her are pending. Her identity has not been released at this time.

This incident is still under investigation, and there is no further information.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.