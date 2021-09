NORFOLK, Va. - A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.

According to police, dispatch received a call at 12:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while Norfolk Police officers clear the scene.

This is a developing story.