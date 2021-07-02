Man hurt in drive-by shooting while walking in Hampton; police looking for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are looking for the person who shot a man while he was walking in the 1400 block of W. Queen Street Thursday evening.

Around 6:54 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a shooting that just happened in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was shot by someone in a passing vehicle while he was walking in the area.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

