CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person was hurt in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in Chesapeake.

It happened just after 7:05 p.m. at the Days Inn in the 1400 block of George Washington Highway. Police got a call about an injured person.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.