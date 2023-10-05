Man identified, arrested after 8-year-old killed in Chesapeake hit & run: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is in custody following a hit & run crash that took place earlier this week, leaving an 8-year-old boy dead.

Police tell us that 38-year-old Richard William Humbert of Virginia Beach has been arrested in connection with the crash and charged with felony hit and run resulting in death.

The investigation is still ongoing and further charges may be pending, according to police.

On Wednesday, we spoke with businesses that were coming together to try to help identify the person responsible for the child's.

Chesapeake Public Schools identified the boy as Forrest Hooper and provided the following statement Wednesday:

"Good afternoon, this is an important message from Tracy Cioppa, principal of Southeastern Elementary School.

It is with a heavy heart that I report to you that one of our third-grade students, Forrest Hooper has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. I also offer condolences to all the Southeastern Elementary School students and staff members, especially Forrest’s classmates, teachers, and support staff.In addition to our school’s guidance counselors, grief counselors, and crisis counselors will be at our school for the next few days for staff and students who may need assistance throughout the day. It is our hope that our counselors can help our school community deal with this tragic loss. Please remember that your Southeastern Elementary Family is here for you, to support you however we can.

Thank you for supporting Southeastern Elementary, our faculty, and our staff."

In the 1700 block of S. Battlefield Blvd. Wednesday, there were no signs of the tragedy that occurred there Tuesday but Hickory Towing Owner Matthew Cilento recalled the scene.

“There was at least 30-40 officers here working the case," Cilento said from the edge of the driveway into his business.

He estimated the boy was in front of a home two driveways away from his business.

Cilento had provided surveillance video from his business to investigators, but declined to provide it to News 3 Wednesday, saying he didn’t want to interfere with the investigation.

He made a Facebook post offering $5,000 for information about who hit the boy. Word spread and other businesses offered money, bringing the total to $50,000 by mid-Wednesday afternoon.

A celebration of life for the boy with food, drinks, and music was scheduled for 12-5 p.m. Oct. 8 at the lot directly across from Hickory Towing. The towing business is located at 1740 S. Battlefield Blvd.