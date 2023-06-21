Man in custody following high speed chase that ended in car crashing into Virginia Beach's Comfy Belly

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect is in custody following a high speed chase that led to a car crashing into a Virginia Beach restaurant, according to officials.

Stopping the suspect was a multi-agency effort: Personnel from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Exmore Police Department, Virginia State Police, Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department, Cape Charles Police Department and the Virginia Beach Police Department helped apprehend the suspect.

Officials say someone reported a speeding vehicle just before midnight on Monday, June 19. Shortly after, the Exmore Police Department then pursued the speeding vehicle, which was gong 90 mph in a 45 mph zone south on Lankford Highway. At one point, the driver of the speeding vehicle went 140 mph.

The pursuit continued as the driver entered the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, exited the tunnel, and approached the intersection of Northampton Blvd. and Pleasure House Rd, officials say.

At the intersection, the driver lost control, went off the road and crashed into the Comfy Belly restaurant. The driver tried to flee the scene on foot before officials took him into custody.

The sheriff's office says after the crash, they discovered there was a passenger in the speeding vehicle. Despite crashing, neither the driver or the passenger were injured.

Mamy Coulibably, a 24-year-old from the Bronx, is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail without bond. He's been charged with numerous felonies related to the chase and subsequent crash, including eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, destruction of property and more.