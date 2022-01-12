Man in hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the 900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard Tuesday night.

Portsmouth Police say the man's injuries are serious.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

