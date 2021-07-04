Man injured after being shot in Hampton while traveling in vehicle

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police needs the public's help in identifying the person in connection with a shooting that occurred on Saturday.

Around 5:03 p.m., officials received a call in reference to shots fired in the 2000 block of West Pembroke Avenue. While officers were investigating, a 28-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was traveling in a vehicle when he was shot. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757 -727 -6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

