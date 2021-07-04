Watch
News

Actions

Man injured after being shot in Hampton while traveling in vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
police-lights
Posted at 9:55 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 21:58:02-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police needs the public's help in identifying the person in connection with a shooting that occurred on Saturday.

Around 5:03 p.m., officials received a call in reference to shots fired in the 2000 block of West Pembroke Avenue. While officers were investigating, a 28-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was traveling in a vehicle when he was shot. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757 -727 -6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections