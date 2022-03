NORFOLK, Va. - Police responded to a shooting incident on Saturday.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of Argonne Avenue after getting a call about a shooting into the home.

When Officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound inside of the home.

Police said the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General for treatment and is expected to be recover. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.