Man injured following Hampton shooting, police search for suspects

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in a recent shooting.

On September 11, 2022 at approximately 10:53 p.m., Dispatch received a call in reference to shots fired in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive.

While officers were on scene investigating, Public Safety Communications received a call for a walk-in gunshot victim to a local hospital.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say that, at this time, it appears that the victim sustained his injuries in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive where shots were fired.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.