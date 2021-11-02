Watch
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Chesapeake, police searching for suspect vehicle

Posted at 3:47 PM, Nov 02, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Campostella Road and Portlock Road for a report of a shooting at about 2:18 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that the victim was at the intersection of Campostella Road in his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up next to his and an occupant began shooting at the victim's car. The suspect vehicle then drove away.

The victim, an adult man, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small black car with a "spoiler" on the trunk lid and a sticker on the rear.

If you or someone you know has information on this shooting that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

