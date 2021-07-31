Man injured in early morning Suffolk shooting, police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on East Washington Street early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 2:48 a.m., and officers responded to the 600 block of East Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

There is currently no suspect information.

If you or someone you know can help police with their investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.