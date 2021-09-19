Man injured in Hampton parking lot shooting, police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for an early Sunday morning shooting that left a man injured.

According to police, dispatch received a call for a shooting in the first block of East Mellon Street at 2:23 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the victim engaged in a "verbal exchange" with someone in a parking lot, after which the other person fired several shots at the victim.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, and police say there is currently no suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.