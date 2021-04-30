Man injured in late-night Suffolk shooting, police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 12:05 a.m., and officers responded to the 200 block of North Lloyd Street. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Jermaine Orlando Brock suffering from gunshot wounds.

Brock was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the exact location where the shooting took place has not been located at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.