Man injured in shooting after Norfolk homeowner feels threatened by armed man

Posted at 10:22 AM, May 09, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - A man was shot in Norfolk after a homeowner claims he felt threatened.

On Friday, around 10:10 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to the 1100 block of Little Bay Avenue for a gunshot victim.

When first responders arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, a homeowner shot the man because they felt threatened by the man who was armed with a pipe.

Police say the man and the homeowner are not believed to be related. The investigation is ongoing.

News 3 is working to learn more details.

